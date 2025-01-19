Trump Inauguration: US President-Elect Donald Trump, Wife Melania Attend Fireworks At Golf Club Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner, arrived in Washington to attend a pre-inauguration party and fireworks display. flew aboard an Air Force plane sent by outgoing President Joe Biden from his Palm Beach, Florida base, where he had prepared for his transition after defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in the November 5 election.

Donald Trump's second inauguration celebrations began with a grand arrival at Dulles Airport, where he was greeted by thousands of supporters, tech industry leaders, and conservative media figures. According to CBS News, the President-elect waved at the press and pumped his fist in the air, setting an energetic tone for the upcoming events.

Earlier, Trump, along with his wife Melania and their son Barron, boarded a plane at Palm Beach International Airport near Mar-a-Lago, where his transition team had been based. The family paused at the top of the stairs, waving to the crowd before heading inside the plane.

Country music stars Carrie Underwood, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jason Aldean, and rapper Nelly, along with the Village People and Kid Rock, are among the performers slated for Donald Trump's inauguration events. Actor Jon Voight, wrestler Hulk Hogan, and a host of Trump-supporting business figures-including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Shou Zi Chew-are also expected to attend, according to CBS News.