Real Kashmir Take On SC Bengaluru In Sunday's I-League Clash
Date
1/19/2025 1:18:39 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Real Kashmir FC is gearing up to face Sporting Club Bangalore in an I-League match on Sunday at TRC Ground here. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 PM.
Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Saturday, RKFC head coach Ishfaq Ahmad expressed confidence in his team's ability to secure a positive result.
“Sporting Club Bengaluru has a strong side, but we hope our boys will perform well and claim three points from this game,” Ahmad said.
Reflecting on their previous encounter against Sreenidi Deccan FC, where the Snow Leopards played with only 10 men after a red card incident, he praised his team's resilience.
“Despite the setback, the players showed exceptional spirit and managed a draw. I hope they bring the same determination on Sunday,” he added.
Addressing Real Kashmir's struggle to win away games, Ishfaq admitted it remains a challenge.
“We have been dominating possession in away matches but have failed to convert chances into goals. We have worked on this aspect, and I am hopeful for improved results in the upcoming games,” he stated.
The coach also highlighted the club's commitment to promoting local talent from across Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the importance of providing young players with opportunities.
Real Kashmir defender Mohammad Hammad, speaking during the press conference, pointed out the need for better football infrastructure in Kashmir.
“Kashmir has immense potential, but we lack adequate infrastructure to support the game's growth,” Hammad said, urging fans to come out in large numbers to support the team on Sunday.
Sporting Club Bengaluru head coach Chinta Chandrashekhar Rao and player Carlos Lomba also addressed the press, highlighting their preparations for the match.
|
