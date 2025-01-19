Ambassadors Applaud Qatar's Diplomacy For Gaza Truce

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The recent announcement of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which will take effect today, has been widely welcomed by diplomats in Qatar, with several Ambassadors acknowledging the significant efforts that led to this breakthrough.

They all expressed their support for the agreement, praising the central role played by Qatar in facilitating negotiations and ensuring its successful outcome.

Ambassador of Italy H E Paolo Toschi

Italy warmly welcomes the announcement of the agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages held by Hamas, and congratulates Qatar and the other negotiators for this result. The Italian Government has always firmly supported the negotiating efforts, in particular with our 2024 G7 Presidency and in its dedicated meetings.

The ceasefire sets forth an important opportunity to substantially increase humanitarian aid to ease the civilians sufferings in Gaza: we will continue our commitment both bilaterally and multilaterally to this end, involving valued partners such as Qatar.

We are ready to play our part to secure Gaza's stability and security, ensuring unity of Gaza and the West Bank coherently with a UN framework. We are also ready to contribute to reconstruction.

This ceasefire should not be seen as a finish line but just as the starting point to achieve the long awaited“two people, two States” solution.



Ambassador of Kazakhstan H E Arman Issagaliyev

The ceasefire deal in Gaza reached through active mediation efforts of the State of Qatar is undoubtedly the great achievement of Doha's diplomacy, that will put an end to hatred, violence, loss and grief.

Qatar has been a very capable force since the first day of the mediation process. Despite the huge disagreements between the warring parties and fundamental differences in their stances, Doha platform formed the structure and the agenda of the negotiation process.

The firm position of Qatar on strictly following the core principles of the honest mediator gave the impetus needed to reach the agreement on ceasefire.

Last year Kazakh President H E Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his address to the Shura Council of Qatar also highly valued Qatar's peacekeeping role. In the absence of direct contacts between the warring parties, Qatar's mediation efforts will remain a unique tool for the full implementation of the agreement reached in Doha.

Ambassador of Vietnam H E Nguyen Huy Hiep

The achievement of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas reflects the great efforts of the State of Qatar as well as other active mediators.

The ceasefire agreement brings hope to the Gaza Strip, whose people have suffered greatly for too long, is an important step for regional stability and a New Year gift to the world. Vietnam has been closely following developments in the Gaza Strip and warmly welcomes this positive achievement.

We hope that this agreement will be strictly and fully implemented by all parties, with valuable support from the State of Qatar, to achieve peace and stability in the region.