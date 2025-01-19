Rohit To Play In Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Match Against J & K
Date
1/19/2025 1:18:39 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Ending speculations over his Ranji Trophy participation, India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma confirmed he will take part in the country's top-flight red-ball competition. Rohit will be part of Mumbai's playing XI for the game against J&K that starts from January 23.
“I will (play),” Rohit said on Saturday when quizzed over his participation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Rohit, one of India's finest batters of modern era, last played a Ranji match in November 2015.
ADVERTISEMENT
He though explained that the reason behind India players not regularly featuring in domestic cricket is because of them needing time to recover from the packed international calendar.
The development comes after Rohit came under heavy criticism for his poor run with the bat during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Read Also
Ranji Trophy: J&K Beat Tripura By Four Wickets
Aquib Nabi Takes 6 As J&K Dominate Tripura On Day 1
Besides Rohit, rising India star Yashasvi Jaiswal is also expected to be part of the match against J&K having informed team coach Omkar Salvi about his availability.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN19012025000215011059ID1109105091
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.