Rohit To Play In Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Match Against J & K

“I will (play),” Rohit said on Saturday when quizzed over his participation.

Rohit, one of India's finest batters of modern era, last played a Ranji match in November 2015.

He though explained that the reason behind India players not regularly featuring in domestic cricket is because of them needing time to recover from the packed international calendar.

The development comes after Rohit came under heavy criticism for his poor run with the bat during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Besides Rohit, rising India star Yashasvi Jaiswal is also expected to be part of the match against J&K having informed team coach Omkar Salvi about his availability.

