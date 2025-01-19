Russians Launch 351 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces targeted 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region with 351 strikes.

Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram , as per Ukrinform.

"Throughout the day, the occupiers carried out 351 strikes on 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region," Fedorov wrote.

Two missile strikes were carried out on Zaporizhzhia. Also, the enemy hit Novodarivka.

Additionally, 198 UAVs of various types attacked Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Luhivske, Malynivka, Novodarivka, and Olhivske.

Two MLRS shelling attacks struck Piatykhatky and Huliaipole, while 148 artillery attacks targeted multiple areas, causing extensive destruction.

There were 127 reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the number of victims from the January 18 missile strike on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 12, with one fatality and another person missing.