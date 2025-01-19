SBI Exposes Police Officer From Bukovyna For Smuggling Men Into Romania

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Officers of Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and State Border Guard Service detained a law enforcement officer from Chernivtsi region who facilitated the illegal crossing of conscription-age men into Romania for a fee of EUR

20,000.

That is reported by the SBI , as per Ukrinform.

According to the law enforcement, the suspect had knowledge of border patrol schedules and locations. He assured clients that he would personally guide them on foot across the border.

He collected clients at a prearranged location and transported them in his car to a border village near Romania.

The officer charged EUR

20,000 per person for his services.

On January 16, the SBI apprehended the officer during the handover of payment from a man attempting to leave Ukraine illegally.

The suspect is being charged under Part 3, Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transportation of persons across Ukraine's state border for profit).

The charge carries a penalty of up to nine years in prison.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, law enforcement recently conducted 270 searches and served notifications of suspicion to other individuals involved in smuggling conscription-age men out of the country.