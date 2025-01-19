عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Two-Day District Anantnag Carrom C'ship Concludes

Two-Day District Anantnag Carrom C'ship Concludes


1/19/2025 1:18:39 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The District Anantnag Carrom Championship concluded on a high note at the Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Bijbehara, Anantnag. Organised by the District Anantnag Carrom Association under the aegis of the J&K Carrom Association and sponsored by the J&K Sports Council, the event was held as part of the“My Youth My Pride” initiative.

The two-day event featured exciting competitions across Cadet, Junior and Senior categories for boys and girls, drawing an enthusiastic response from participants and spectators alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

Results:

ADVERTISEMENT

Cadet Girls

Winner: Hadeeqa Fatima

Read Also Kashmir Snowboarder Wins Silver At European C'ship Over 27 Lakh Youth Engaged In Sports Activities In 2024: JKSC

Runner-Up: Zoya Showkat

3rd Place: Kulsum Jan

Cadet Boys

Winner: Luqman Bilal

Runner-Up: M. Hayaan Shah

3rd Place: Basit Fayaz

Junior Girls

Winner: Ishra Javiad

Runner-Up: Mahi Mohiddin

3rd Place: Insha Malik

Junior Boys

Winner: Zeshan Gulzar

Runner-Up: Danish Nisar

3rd Place: Salik Imtiyaz

Senior Women

Winner: Anzalna Rafiq

Runner-Up: Kazima

3rd Place: Tabasum

Senior Men

Winner: Umar Farooq

Runner-Up: Amir Suhail

3rd Place: Umer Saleem

The closing ceremony was graced by Mohammad Shafi, Manager of the Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Bijbehara, who served as the chief guest. He distributed medals, certificates, and prizes to the winners, runners-up, and third-place holders, commending their exceptional performances.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN19012025000215011059ID1109105092


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search