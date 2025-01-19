Two-Day District Anantnag Carrom C'ship Concludes
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The District Anantnag Carrom Championship concluded on a high note at the Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium in Bijbehara, Anantnag. Organised by the District Anantnag Carrom Association under the aegis of the J&K Carrom Association and sponsored by the J&K Sports Council, the event was held as part of the“My Youth My Pride” initiative.
The two-day event featured exciting competitions across Cadet, Junior and Senior categories for boys and girls, drawing an enthusiastic response from participants and spectators alike.
Results:
Cadet Girls
Winner: Hadeeqa Fatima
Runner-Up: Zoya Showkat
3rd Place: Kulsum Jan
Cadet Boys
Winner: Luqman Bilal
Runner-Up: M. Hayaan Shah
3rd Place: Basit Fayaz
Junior Girls
Winner: Ishra Javiad
Runner-Up: Mahi Mohiddin
3rd Place: Insha Malik
Junior Boys
Winner: Zeshan Gulzar
Runner-Up: Danish Nisar
3rd Place: Salik Imtiyaz
Senior Women
Winner: Anzalna Rafiq
Runner-Up: Kazima
3rd Place: Tabasum
Senior Men
Winner: Umar Farooq
Runner-Up: Amir Suhail
3rd Place: Umer Saleem
The closing ceremony was graced by Mohammad Shafi, Manager of the Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Bijbehara, who served as the chief guest. He distributed medals, certificates, and prizes to the winners, runners-up, and third-place holders, commending their exceptional performances.
