Two-Day District Anantnag Carrom C'ship Concludes

The two-day event featured exciting competitions across Cadet, Junior and Senior categories for boys and girls, drawing an enthusiastic response from participants and spectators alike.

Results:

Cadet Girls

Winner: Hadeeqa Fatima

Runner-Up: Zoya Showkat

3rd Place: Kulsum Jan

Cadet Boys

Winner: Luqman Bilal

Runner-Up: M. Hayaan Shah

3rd Place: Basit Fayaz

Junior Girls

Winner: Ishra Javiad

Runner-Up: Mahi Mohiddin

3rd Place: Insha Malik

Junior Boys

Winner: Zeshan Gulzar

Runner-Up: Danish Nisar

3rd Place: Salik Imtiyaz

Senior Women

Winner: Anzalna Rafiq

Runner-Up: Kazima

3rd Place: Tabasum

Senior Men

Winner: Umar Farooq

Runner-Up: Amir Suhail

3rd Place: Umer Saleem

The closing ceremony was graced by Mohammad Shafi, Manager of the Multi-Purpose Indoor Stadium, Bijbehara, who served as the chief guest. He distributed medals, certificates, and prizes to the winners, runners-up, and third-place holders, commending their exceptional performances.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now