US Becomes Major Market For French Wine Producers
Date
1/19/2025 1:16:09 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In December 2024, cognac exports from France to China fell by 75
percent.
The French Boursier website reported, citing official
sources. Thus, the United States has become a major market for
French wine producers. During the reporting period, cognac exports
to the other side of the ocean increased by about 30 percent.
However, this increase should not be interpreted as an increase
in alcohol consumption in the United States. It is simply that
large importers are increasing their inventories due to the likely
increase in customs duties.
MENAFN19012025000195011045ID1109105076
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.