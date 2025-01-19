NHRC Chairperson Lauds Spain's Role For Human Rights Protection

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Madrid: Chairperson of National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah, who is also President of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), held a meeting with of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain, H E Jose Manuel Albares in Madrid.

During the meeting, Al Attiyah praised the position of the Spanish regarding the aggression on the Gaza Strip, and its efforts to support stability and peace.

She also commended the role played by Spain on international and European Union levels, and its call for coordination with all stakeholders to work towards developing the international human rights protection system, eliminating double standards and impunity.

The NHRC and GANHRI have followed the Spanish government's demands for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip; condemning the practices of settlers in the West Bank; and calls for the opening of crossings to allow humanitarian aid entry, she said, expressing appreciation for the Spanish emphasis on not using double standards in dealing with international crises, and call for applying the same humanitarian and legal principles in both Ukraine and Gaza.

She noted, during the meeting, the role of the State of Qatar in supporting efforts to restore stability in Syria and supporting the process of peaceful transfer of power.

Al Attiyah invited the Spanish Foreign Minister to participate in the NHRC's international conference on artificial intelligence and human rights, slated for May in Doha.

The NHRC Chairperson expressed pride in the activities held by the committee in Spain, including the Human Rights in Islamic Culture Exhibition organised by the committee at the Arab House Foundation in 2017.

She also expressed happiness with the interaction witnessed by the one-month exhibition, and expressed aspiration to hold more activities in cooperation with universities, national institutions and non-governmental organisations in Spain during the coming period.

She also proposed organising an annual panel discussion in the European Parliament, to tackle the most pressing global human rights issues, with the participation of GANHRI member institutions.

During the meeting, Al Attiyah touched on the efforts of the NHRC at the national, regional and international levels; its roles and initiatives in the field of legislative reform; its contributions to developing national protection standards and systems; its role in leading the GANHRI; and its role in leading the activities of national Arab human rights institutions.

She also delved into NHRC's accomplishment in term of regional and international initiatives, including holding conferences and events inside and outside Doha, with the aim of reviewing the challenges facing human rights globally and regionally, and contributing to the development of protection standards and systems.

She touched on the efforts of Qatar to promote and protect human rights in areas of armed conflict, especially the initiatives of the State of Qatar regarding the most vulnerable groups, such as the“Educate a Child” and the“Women” initiatives.

Al Attiyah also met with several officials from the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Director of the Human Rights Department, Fernando Fernandez Aguayo; Ambassador-at-Large for Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law, Alberto Cerezo Sobriano; and Director-General of the United Nations Affairs, Lucia Garcia Rico.