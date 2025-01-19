Public Smokers Face Police Action At Lal Chowk

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- With action underway, Lal Chowk was highly charged with as the Srinagar police continued its drive against individuals found smoking in public places.

The Saturday afternoon in the commercial hub Lal Chowk witnessed a police crackdown on smoking in public places and its violators.

ADVERTISEMENT

The anti-smoking drive was initiated by the Srinagar police in and around the commercial hub of Lal Chowk and was conducted under the supervision of the Kothi Bagh Police Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drive was conducted at several locations, including the Clock Tower, MA Road, TRC Srinagar, Pratap Park Srinagar, and other areas, and was carried out by the concerned Kothi Bagh police station.

The Station House Officer (SHO) Kothi Bagh, Manzoor Ahmad, speaking on the sidelines of the anti-smoking drive, said that the drive is being conducted in the heart of Lal Chowk, Srinagar, under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

Read Also Real Kashmir Take On SC Bengaluru In Sunday's I-League Clash Rohit To Play In Mumbai's Ranji Trophy Match Against J&K

The COTPA, 2003, is an Act of the“Parliament of India,” enacted to prohibit advertisements and regulate the trade, production, supply, and distribution of cigarettes and other tobacco products in India.

He said the drive is especially focused on making people aware of the prohibition of smoking in public places and informing them that they can be fined under COTPA.“For today, we have set a challan amount of Rs 200, and for those who cannot afford it, we are taking Rs 100. This is purely for public awareness,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

“Most people are unaware of the ban on smoking in public places, and those who are aware often violate the law intentionally. Our drive today is especially aimed at addressing this,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the drive was carried out in and around the commercial hub of Lal Chowk. Locals, pedestrians, and tourists found violating the law were also fined.

A local shopper of Lal Chowk Srinagar, as speaking regarding this drive said, a lot of customers come and smoke outside the shops, which not only affects them but also the environment here.“This initiative by the police is good because it will discourage such behavior. It is better for everyone, especially families who visit this area,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zubair, a local added, they did not know smoking in public places could result in a fine.“It is a good move by the police, but there should be more awareness campaigns about this law so people understand the rules better,” said Zubair, a pedestrian .