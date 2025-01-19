Erdogan reaffirms commitment to fighting terror, promoting regional unity

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated Ankara's dedication to eradicating groups in neighboring Syria, while presenting a vision of regional harmony, peace, and self-determination.



“We have no tolerance for the YPG terrorist organization, which controls one-third of Syria. We will soon take decisive action to end this issue once and for all,” Erdogan declared during an event in the southern city of Mersin for his Justice and Development (AK) Party. The YPG is the Syrian wing of the PKK, a designated terrorist group.



He also reaffirmed Turkey’s resolve to counter any threats to regional stability, pledging to "disarm or eliminate terrorist organizations" attempting to implement new agendas in Syria.



“The era of those who have manipulated this region with a divide-and-rule strategy for the past century is coming to an end,” he stated.



Further highlighting the need for empowering local communities, Erdogan said, "The future of the region will be shaped by its ancient peoples, and all decisions related to natural resources will remain in the hands of the region’s rightful owners.”



“No matter the opposition, the long-standing game is being disrupted. The winds of brotherhood and peace are sweeping through the region, ushering in a new era of prosperity,” he concluded.

