RAGAN PR DAILY RECOGNIZES FEMALE LEADERS OF BERK COMMUNICATIONS ACROSS FOUR CATEGORIES IN 'TOP WOMEN IN COMMUNICATIONS' AWARDS, CLASS OF 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Honorees include Melanie (Wadden) Van Dusen as Agency Leader, Laura Kepus as a PR Leader, and Shannon Donohue and Morgan Evans as Rising Stars

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berk Communications , an award-winning, independent public relations firm, is proud to celebrate four female leaders across the agency, whose nominations have been recognized across four industry-leading categories by Ragan PR Daily, as part of its annual Top Women in Communications Awards, Class of 2025 .



Executive Vice President

Melanie (Wadden) Van Dusen has been named an Agency Leader, an honor that celebrates women who lead their

agency with strategic vision and inspires their team to deliver exceptional results. Melanie is a longtime industry veteran whose work has helped build some of the nation's top brands and companies in sports and has played instrumental roles in reputation management for leading personalities.

Vice President Laura Kepus has been nominated for the PR Leader Award , an honor that recognizes individuals who sit at forefront of public relations and lead their teams with expertise and grace. Laura oversees Berk's consumer lifestyle & sports practice, leading the agency's wide array of brands by helping them navigate the world of sports marketing. Senior Account Director

Shannon Donohue and Account Director Morgan Evans have both been named Rising Stars , an honor that celebrates emerging professionals under 30 years-old who have made significant contributions to their respective field work and have shown leadership potential within their organizations. Shannon and Morgan both have played critical roles in managing large scale initiatives for some of Berk's largest sports enterprises and consumer lifestyle businesses, respectively, underscoring their roles as emerging leaders in the industry.

Ragan PR Daily's Top Women in Communications Awards recognize the trailblazing achievements of the women who have raised the bar for the rest of the communications world through their work developing high-performance, relentlessly creative work across internal and external communications, HR, public relations and beyond. Nominees are chosen for their work leading their teams, driving innovation, mentoring the next generation, and advancing their field.

"We would not be the agency that we are without the contributions of these talented

leaders," said Ron Berkowitz , CEO and Founder of Berk Communications. "We've had the pleasure of watching these stars grow, flourish, and lead over 26 combined years of service to the agency and its clients. As an agency, we, ourselves, have grown with them. It's an honor to see them continue to shape the future of the communications industry, and see that work be celebrated by their peers."

The full list of 2025 Ragan PR Daily Top Women in Communications Awards nominees can be viewed here .

About Berk Communications:

Berk Communications is an award-winning, independent public relations firm with expertise across a variety of verticals including consumer lifestyle, sports, music & entertainment, food & beverage, travel & hospitality, purpose driven, and corporate & reputation management. The agency's roster of category leaders, challenger brands, and startups includes Caesars Entertainment, Roc Nation, Major League Soccer, Tepper Sports & Entertainment, PUMA, The Cheesecake Factory, REFORM Alliance, and a premier group of talent and executives including Alex Rodriguez, Michael Rubin, Robert Kraft, and David Adelman. To learn more visit or follow us on X ( @BerkComm ), Instagram ( @BerkComm ), Facebook ( @BerkComm ), or LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

[email protected]



SOURCE Berk Communications

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED