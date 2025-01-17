Enterprise For Production Of Drones Built In Kazakhstan
By Alimat Aliyeva
Yesil technology Company intends to build a facility for the
production of high-tech drones in the Almaty region of Kazakhstan,
Azernews reports.
The project, which aims to support industrial and innovative
development and diversify the country's economy, is estimated to
cost around 12 million US dollars.
The drones produced will not only serve the domestic market in
Kazakhstan but will also be exported to Central Asian
countries.
The production process will involve leading engineers with
international experience, alongside skilled Kazakhstani
specialists, ensuring a blend of global expertise and local
talent.
The project will be implemented with the support of the Ministry
of Agriculture and KAZAKHINVEST JSC.
This initiative is part of Kazakhstan's broader strategy to
develop its high-tech sector, reduce reliance on imports, and boost
its position as a key player in regional technology markets. The
focus on drone production is also timely, given the growing global
demand for drones in sectors such as agriculture, logistics, and
surveillance. The move could further bolster Kazakhstan's economic
standing by fostering innovation, creating high-tech jobs, and
expanding its export capabilities.
