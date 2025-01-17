Enterprise For Production Of Drones Built In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Yesil Company intends to build a facility for the production of high-tech drones in the Almaty region of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The project, which aims to support industrial and innovative development and diversify the country's economy, is estimated to cost around 12 million US dollars.

The drones produced will not only serve the domestic in Kazakhstan but will also be exported to Central Asian countries.

The production process will involve leading engineers with international experience, alongside skilled Kazakhstani specialists, ensuring a blend of global expertise and local talent.

The project will be implemented with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture and KAZAKHINVEST JSC.

This initiative is part of Kazakhstan's broader strategy to develop its high-tech sector, reduce reliance on imports, and boost its position as a key player in regional technology markets. The focus on drone production is also timely, given the growing global demand for drones in sectors such as agriculture, logistics, and surveillance. The move could further bolster Kazakhstan's economic standing by fostering innovation, creating high-tech jobs, and expanding its export capabilities.