Zelensky Awards Italian Defense Chief Order Of Yaroslav The Wise
1/17/2025 8:15:30 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine conferred the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, III degree, on Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto.
The corresponding decree was published on the president's website , Ukrinform reports.
"For a significant personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, supporting Ukraine's state Sovereignty and territorial integrity, I decide to award the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise, III degree, to Crosetto, Guido, Minister of Defense of the Italian Republic," the decree says.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 16, Zelensky and Crosetto met in Kyiv to discuss the strengthening of Ukraine and security guarantees for the country.
Photo: President's Office
