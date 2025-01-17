India Eyes Self-Reliance In Cell Manufacturing Through Lithium Recycling

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 17 (KNN) India's journey toward self-reliance in cell could get a major boost through effective lithium recycling and reuse strategies, according to Vijay Mittal, Joint Secretary, of Heavy Industries.

Speaking at the fourth India Battery Manufacturing & Summit (IBMSCS), Mittal emphasized the importance of resource optimisation in overcoming the challenges posed by limited domestic lithium reserves.

Addressing leaders, Mittal highlighted the transformative potential of recycling.“Ensuring lithium remains within the country through recycling and reuse in batteries could be a significant breakthrough for our self-reliance in cell manufacturing,” he said.

He shared insights from his recent visit to a leading lithium manufacturer, noting the impressive capability of recycling facilities to refine lithium to standards suitable for battery production.

Organised by the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), the summit serves as a platform for dialogue between policymakers and industry stakeholders.

IESA President Debi Prasad Dash reiterated the alliance's commitment to fostering a robust battery ecosystem.

“We are collaborating with over 60 battery and component manufacturers and have proposed a social incentive program for battery component manufacturing to the ministry,” Dash stated.

He expressed optimism that the upcoming Budget would introduce a supportive scheme to accelerate the development of the sector.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries is actively engaging with experts to formulate policies that catalyse this vision. Proposed initiatives include financial incentives, technical aid, and streamlined regulations aimed at enhancing India's competitiveness in advanced energy technologies.

A concept note under development seeks to align policymakers on strategies to bolster the production of battery components.

Founded in 2012, IESA has been instrumental in advancing India's capabilities in energy storage, green hydrogen, and e-mobility.

The alliance envisions transforming the country into a global hub for R&D, manufacturing, and adoption of these critical technologies.

With a strategic focus on recycling and strong policy frameworks, India stands poised to chart a sustainable and self-reliant path in the battery manufacturing landscape.

(KNN Bureau)