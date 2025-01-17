Zelensky: Only Our Own Efforts Towards Energy Independence Can Help Europe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Once the Russian transit terms have simply expired, the reality is simple: only relations with Europe's partners and Ukraine's own efforts towards independence can help Europe.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his evening address, commenting on the visit to Kyiv of a delegation of Slovak MPs led by opposition leader Michal Šimečka, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We discussed our cooperation, particularly in the energy sector. We are ready to work openly and honestly with Slovakia – just as with all our partners – in the pursuit of energy security and more affordable energy prices. Certain figures are now spreading a lot of disinformation, but once the Russian transit terms have simply expired, the reality is simple: only relations with Europe's partners and our own efforts towards energy independence can help Europe,” Zelensky said.

holds Supreme CinC Staff meeting to discuss drone production and missile progra

He said that it is necessary“to work for the benefit of our nations, not for Moscow.”

“And I am glad that the Slovak side, as we heard today during the talks, supports this. Especially ahead of the launch of new President Trump's American policies of supplying significantly larger volumes of energy resources to the global market,” the Ukrainian president said.

On Friday, the head of the Ukrainian state met also with leaders of the foreign ministries of Southeast European countries.

“We discussed mutual support – our security, our economy, human capital and our relations within the European Union and NATO. They know exactly what the threat of destabilization from Russia is. And they know what is needed for collective defense,” Zelensky said.

In addition, the President said in his video address that he honored Ukrainian warriors with state awards on Friday. Among them are Air Assault and Special Operations Forces warriors who captured the first North Korean soldiers. Zelensky also handed over the Order of the Golden Star of the Hero of Ukraine to the mother of Senior Soldier Dmytro Maslovskyi, call sign“Cobra”, who died heroically in battle with the occupier in the Donetsk region.

“Many people have seen the video of that battle. It was an exemplary bravery by a Ukrainian warrior. Eternal memory and honor to him. And to all our heroes, all our people who gave their lives so that Ukraine could live,” Zelensky said.

Photo: President's Office