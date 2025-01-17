EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Discussions Underway To Restart Rafah Border Mission

(MENAFN- IANS) Brussels, Jan 18 (IANS) The European Union will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza and is currently in discussions to redeploy a mission to monitor the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas announced.

At a press following a meeting with Palestinian Prime Mohammad Mustafa in Brussels, Kallas, EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, said "We are in discussions about redeploying our monitoring mission to Rafah to ensure stability at the border."

She added that the redeployment would require invitations from Israel and the Palestinian Authority as well as a cooperation agreement with Egypt. The initiative came two days after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire-for-hostages deal, set to take effect on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

In 2005, the EU set up a civilian mission in Rafah at the only border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, but the mission operated for only a year and a half.

Kallas also confirmed that the EU would support Gaza through humanitarian aid, reconstruction, and recovery efforts, highlighting a newly committed 120 million euros ($123.5 million) aid package.

She also welcomed the ceasefire agreement, noting "this agreement can be a step towards lasting peace, but we all know there are many difficult challenges ahead."

Earlier Egyptian authorities have been intensifying aid delivery efforts in the North Sinai province bordering Gaza in preparation for the reopening of the Rafah crossing, the only channel linking the Gaza Strip with Egypt.

In the Egyptian city of Arish near the Rafah crossing, hundreds of aid truck drivers are awaiting the green light to deliver aid to the besieged enclave that has suffered more than 15 months.

A security source said that at least 500 aid trucks will enter Gaza from the Rafah crossing and through the Israeli Karm Abu Salem border crossing, adding that Egyptian authorities have established several logistic centers.

The long-awaited truce agreement between Hamas and Israel that was reached in Doha on Wednesday is expected to be enforced on Sunday.