Yermak Discusses Preparations For Recovery Conference With Italian Minister

1/17/2025 8:15:34 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of his visit to Italy, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with the Minister for Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso.

Yermak announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“We discussed preparations for the Ukraine Recovery conference to be held in Rome in July 2025, as well as defense support and diplomatic countermeasures against Russia,” Yermak said.


Yermak Discusses Preparations For Recovery Conference With Italian Minister Image
 Read also: Military aid package from Italy already on its way to Ukraine - Umerov

As Ukrinform reported, Yermak discussed the issue of strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and Italy with Italian President Diplomatic Advisor Fabrizio Saggio.

Photo: Andriy Yermak / Telegram

UkrinForm

