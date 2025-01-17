Yermak Discusses Preparations For Recovery Conference With Italian Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of his visit to Italy, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with the for Enterprises and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso.

Yermak announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“We discussed preparations for the Ukraine Recovery to be held in Rome in July 2025, as well as defense support and countermeasures against Russia,” Yermak said.

As Ukrinform reported, Yermak discussed the issue of strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and Italy with Italian President Diplomatic Advisor Fabrizio Saggio.

Photo: Andriy Yermak / Telegram