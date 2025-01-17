Kuwait's CSC Concludes Workshop In London

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- In the presence of Kuwait Ambassador to the United Kingdom Bader Al-Munayekh, the Civil Service Commission concluded a contractual program, themed "workshop on leadership empowerment" on London on Friday.

Heads of 12 bodies took part in the program between January 13 and 17, according to a CSC statement.

The commission's overseas training department organized the program under a memorandum of understanding between Kuwait and the UK.

The aimed to improve the reliability of civil servants the strategies for qualifying future leaders of government institutions, drawing on the experience of the UK Civil Service.

As part of the program, participants visited both chambers of the UK Parliament and were apprised of the development of the lawmaking process in the UK in the course of time. (end)

nbs







MENAFN17012025000071011013ID1109102959