LILYSILK Announces Their First-Ever Concept Shop In New York City

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LILYSILK's new store location gives their dedicated consumers a way to experience the brand in real life. Matching the brand's clean aesthetic, comes this stunning new location right in the heart of the Meatpacking District. The location will have an elevated, clean interior with green and white accents and will act as a community location for fans of the brand to shop.

Known for their luxurious silk clothing, sleepwear and home essentials, LILYSILK leads with the mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives. This January the brand is celebrating their three-year anniversary with

TerraCycle as an effort to encourage their dedicated consumers to responsibly recycle their worn goods. To continue this partnership, they will be begin to offer an onsite recyclable bin for consumers to take part in sustainable efforts.

"We are excited to announce the opening of our first concept store in Manhattan's Meatpacking District. This space is more than just a store-it's an immersive experience that brings our brand's timeless elegance and luxurious aesthetic to life, while also celebrating our commitment to sustainable fashion and accessible luxury. We invite you to explore and experience the essence of LILYSILK in a unique and vibrant setting. Join us in this monumental moment as we grow together with the community." said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK.

To bring the brand's vision to life they partnered with highly reputable interior design company, ViaClover, whose past clients include Goop, Fendi, Reformation and Louis Vuitton to name a few. Their experience in high-profile clients and their high-attention to detail has transformed LILYSILK's space to perfectly reflect the brands aesthetic.

LILYSILK's doors are officially open at 654 Hudson Street! Please find interior renderings and official imagery HERE .

