World Bank Expects Ukraine's Economic Growth Of 2% In 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The World expects that Ukraine's gross domestic product (GDP) rate will increase to 2% at the end of 2025.

The relevant statement was made by the World Bank Group in its Global Economic Prospects for January 2025, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukraine's growth is projected to moderate to 2 percent in 2025, assuming active hostilities continue throughout the year,” the report states.

According to the World Bank, a robust recovery of 7% is anticipated in 2026, contingent on the cessation of active hostilities, supported by consumption and reconstruction investments.

“The outlook remains conditional on assumptions about the timing and quantity of external assistance receipts and the duration of Russia's invasion,” the World Bank added.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continue to pose a critical risk.

“The invasion of Ukraine remains a significant factor in shaping the regional outlook. Any further escalation could lead to greater economic disruption across the region,” the World Bank concluded.

A reminder that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgraded its forecast for Ukraine's real GDP growth rate to 4% in 2024 , as well as 2.5-3.5% in 2025.