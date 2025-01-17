Pres. Of France Reaffirms Support For Lebanon's Reconstruction Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 17 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Caretaker Prime Najib Mikati announced, Friday, that French President Emmanuel has expressed readiness to support Lebanon through a trust fund.

The Lebanese plans to establish that trust fund in cooperation with the World for reconstruction of southern Lebanon.

This came in Mikati's statement following his meeting with the French president at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport, where President Macron arrived on Friday for a one-day official visit.

Mikati noted that Macron's first meeting in Beirut will be with US and French officials involved in implementing measures related to the ceasefire and the full application of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

He expressed hope that these discussions would pave the way for the timely withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from southern Lebanon.

The Prime Minister explained that the Israeli occupation's violations of the resolution were being closely monitored by the implementation committee, with necessary complaints filed.

He added that assurances have been given that the violations would cease by the end of the 60-day period stipulated in the ceasefire agreement reached in November.

President Macron's delegation includes French Presidential Envoy to Lebanon Jean-Yves Le Drian, and this marks Macron's second visit to Beirut since his election, following his first trip after the 2020 Beirut explosion. (pickup previous)

