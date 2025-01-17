UAE President Reaffirms Support For Syria's Sovereignty In Call With Syria's De Facto Leader

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ABU DHABI, Jan 18 (NNN-WAM) – United Arab Emirates (UAE) President, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reiterated the UAE's commitment to Syria's independence and over its entire territory, during a phone call yesterday with Ahmed Al-Sharaa, Syria's de facto leader.

The two leaders discussed ways to enhance ties between the UAE and Syria, focusing on areas of shared interest, according to the report.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE's unwavering support for the Syrian people, emphasising the country's commitment to backing efforts that promote security, peace, stability, and a dignified life for Syrians.

Syria's change of government last month, has spurred a flurry of diplomatic activity. Turkish and Qatari delegations visited Damascus, while Syria's interim Foreign Minister, Asaad al-Shibani, has embarked on trips to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, and Jordan. These efforts aim to rebuild ties with regional powers and advocate for the lifting of Western sanctions.– NNN-WAM

