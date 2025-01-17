Naftogaz Group's Annual Performance: 83 New Wells, Gas Production At 13.9 Bcm

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC, which is part of Naftogaz Group, produced 13.9 billion cubic meters of commercial-grade in 2024 (compared to 13.2 billion cubic meters in 2023).

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Naftogaz Group not only maintains stability but also continues to demonstrate growth in gas production. Each day, our team demonstrates resilience and adaptability, driving progress even under the toughest conditions,” Naftogaz of Ukraine NJSC Board Acting Chairman Roman Chumak noted.

Last year Naftogaz Group put into operation 83 new wells, including 60 production wells and 23 exploratory wells.

In 2024, the company also expanded directional drilling, which allows for gas production operations to be conducted in hard-to-reach areas. A total of 60 directional wells were drilled last year (compared to 51 during 2023).

Additionally, the company drilled a total of 370,000 meters during 2024, which is 14% higher compared to 2023, as well as the highest result in the past two years.

A reminder that Naftogaz Group's companies transferred UAH 88.6 billion in tax payments to Ukraine's consolidated budget in 2024.

Photo: Naftogaz