Ukraine Insists On Just Peace Based On UN Charter Stefanchuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk has stressed that Ukraine insists on a just peace based on the UN Charter and territorial integrity.

In a post on his page, Stefanchuk said he stated this during a meeting in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe format, Ukrinform reports.

“Unity in the pursuit of peace and stability remains a priority for Ukraine and the world. We insist on a just peace based on the UN Charter and territorial integrity. I thank the countries of the region for supporting the Peace Formula at the First Summit. Its implementation will contribute to global security and end Russian aggression,” Stefanchuk said.

He stressed that Ukraine is committed to reforms and active cooperation with the EU candidate countries.

“For us, European integration is the path to modernization. As for NATO, only Ukraine's full membership guarantees the security of the Euro-Atlantic area,” Stefanchuk said.

He thanked the partners for their support and called for increased defense assistance. Stefanchuk stressed that Ukraine needs more air defense systems, artillery, drones and modern equipment. He also called for strengthening sanctions against Russia, particularly in the energy sector and access to technology.

“The Verkhovna Rada values cooperation with the parliaments of the region. Your participation in the Crimea Platform and support for our initiatives are important for ending the war. Together we can stop the aggressor and restore justice. I thank each country for supporting Ukraine's freedom and independence,” Stefanchuk concluded.

Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk / Facebook