Inteligems Labs Unveils Agenframe And Agentic XAI: Industry's First Explainable Genai For Compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- InteliGems® Labs, a pioneer in private, domain-specific AI, announces the launch of AgenFrameTM and Agentic XAITM, the industry's first explainable GenAI multi-agent system designed for compliance use cases.

Deploying AI in regulated industries presents significant challenges, including risks like AI model data contamination, IP theft, unreliable outputs, lack of explainability, and evolving compliance mandates. InteliGems® Labs addresses these critical issues with AgenFrameTM, our vertical, customizable AI agent, which delivers domain-specific reasoning to automate compliance workflows and prevent costly errors. This system offers unparalleled precision and efficiency, querying diverse data at scale simultaneously and achieving over 98% accuracy in structured outputs from compliance checklist reports to e-discovery. This automation also significantly reduces audit times-by up to 40%.

Unlike typical black-box AI compliance solutions, AgenFrameTM is powered by Agentic XAITM, a groundbreaking explainable AI framework that generates real-time visual audit trails of agent reasoning, decisions, data sources used, and assembly of intermediate outputs. This built-in transparency empowers compliance professionals and builds trust in AI-driven results.

"With AgenFrameTM and Agentic XAITM, we're not just solving the challenges of deploying AI in regulated industries; we're empowering organizations to achieve unprecedented levels of compliance, IP protection, cost reduction, and transparency," said Geof Baker, CEO, Investor & Co-Founder of InteliGems® Labs. "Since January 2025, leading organizations - including defense R&D organizations, asset management firms, sustainability vendors, and top-tier litigation practices - have relied on our XAI-powered agents for instant, error-free audits that meet the strictest regulatory and IP privacy standards."

Key benefits include:

Achieve >98% Accuracy in Regulatory Adherence: Minimize compliance risk with domain-specific agents that provide traceable results.

Reduce Audit Times by Up to 40% & Drive Significant Cost Savings: Streamline compliance with visual audit trails that foster trust and expand coverage.

Automate Complex Analysis & Reporting: Execute intricate tasks like e-discovery, compliance audits, technology assessments, and risk scoring, generating structured outputs or actionable insights.

Generate insights and recommendations: Gain real-time, domain-specific intelligence to inform decision-making.

Maintain Continuous Compliance & Future Proof: Stay ahead of evolving regulations with continuously updated reasoning frameworks.

About InteliGems® Labs:

InteliGems® Labs pioneers private, domain-specific AI, delivering a decisive competitive edge to regulated organizations where compliance, precision, explainability, and data privacy are paramount. Our products and autonomous agents simultaneously analyze thousands of documents, videos, and calls to extract actionable insights and assemble structured outputs, ensuring compliance, cost efficiency, and IP protection.

