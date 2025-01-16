Judicial Probe Ordered Into Umrangso Coal Mine Tragedy: Assam CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Jan 16 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday to constitute a judicial enquiry commission into the Umrangso mine tragedy in which four labourers died and at least five others are feared to be dead.

The specialised team has so far failed to rescue any of the trapped labourers alive. The CM also said that the will come up with an SOP to issue a blanket ban on rat hole coal in the state.

Sarma announced these decisions following a cabinet meeting today in the Morigaon district.

Meanwhile, ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh will also be given to next of kin to four labourers who died in the coal mine tragedy.

Moreover, the families of the rest of the five labourers who also got trapped in the mine will also receive the same ex-gratia amount.

"Rs 10 lakh ex gratia will be offered to the next of kin of the four deceased persons. Also, next of kin of the other five persons who are yet to be found will also be provided 10 lakh compensation, whether they are found to be dead or alive.

"A judicial enquiry commission headed by Justice Anima Hazarika, former Judge of Gauhati High Court will be instituted to examine the matter and fix responsibility against responsible officers, individuals and institutions. An SoP will be framed regarding effecting a blanket ban on rat hole mining in the state,” he added.

Sarma also mentioned that an SIT will also be formed to look into the whole incident.

He said: "An SIT will be constituted to enquire into the entire incident on the basis of the FIR already registered on the matter. The SIT will be monitored by Retd Justice Anima Hazarika.”

To recall, the bodies of three deceased labourers were recovered from the coal mine on last Saturday.

Earlier, another body of a labourer was recovered.

One of the three labourers whose bodies were recovered from the mine on Saturday was identified as 27-year-old Ligen Magar, a resident of Dima Hasao district. Magar's body was found floating on accumulated water in the mine after the Navy divers went to bring out the worker, an official said.

The remaining two bodies recovered on Saturday were identified as 57-year-old Khusi Mohan Rai, a resident of Magargaon in Kokrajhar district of Assam, and 37-year-old Sarat Goyary, a resident of Thailapara, Batashipur in Sonitpur district of Assam.

At least nine labourers have been identified who were trapped in a coal mine in Dima Hasao district more than a week ago.