Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: 'Pathan' Director Siddharth Anand Visits Lilavati Hospital

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) 'Pathan' director Siddharth Anand was recently seen outside the Lilavati Hospital as he paid a visit to Saif Ali Khan, who was reportedly stabbed during an attempted robbery at his Mumbai house.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were also seen at the Lilavati Hospital to visit their father.

Saif Ali Khan's team revealed in an official statement that the is now out of danger,“Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the are investigating the incident. We would like to thank Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain, and the team at Lilavati hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time”.

Additionally, Dr Niraj Uttamani, COO of Lilavati Hospital issued a statement that read,“Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an unidentified person at his house. He was brought in at 3:00 am by his son Taimur Ali Khan along with their caretaker. He has 6 wounds by sharp objects like knife etc of which 2 wounds are deep and one close to his spine. A small piece of foreign body close to the spine is identified."

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours on 16th January 2025. Going by the reports, the burglar allegedly barged into the star's Bandra home and attacked their house help. Saif Ali Khan intervened and ended up getting injured.

The 'Baazaar' actor sustained six stab wounds. Two of these wounds are believed to be serious as they are closer to his spine. When the unfortunate incident took place, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also present at their home along with other members of the family. However, all of them were asleep at the time.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have reportedly detailed three accused in the matter.