Ex-Bank of Canada Governor hints as possible bid for position of Canada's next prime minister

(MENAFN) Former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney hinted at a possible bid for the position of Canada's next prime during an appearance on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart on Monday night. This statement follows the resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on January 6, after facing a drop in support from his Liberal Party and across the nation. Trudeau will continue as prime minister until a new leader is chosen on March 9. During the interview, Stewart remarked to Carney, "You're running as a outsider," to which Carney responded by suggesting the ideal candidate would have extensive economic experience, crisis management skills, and a solid plan for addressing current challenges.



Carney, 59, is a seasoned economist who helped Canada navigate the 2008 financial crisis while leading the central bank and also played a pivotal role in managing the UK's Brexit process as the first non-British governor of the Bank of England. Carney's main contender for the Liberal Party leadership is former finance minister Chrystia Freeland, who resigned abruptly last month, prompting Trudeau's departure. Both Carney and Freeland are expected to announce their candidacies soon.



The political instability comes at a delicate moment, with US President-elect Donald Trump referring to Canada as the "51st state" and threatening tariffs of 25%. Carney, however, dismissed the idea of Canada becoming a U.S. state but emphasized the importance of a strong U.S.-Canada relationship. Carney also addressed Canada's economic challenges, highlighting rising costs of living, stagnant wages, and the increasing pressure on Canadians. He criticized the government's handling of these issues and stressed the need for immediate action. Carney believes that the upcoming election will be centered around these economic concerns.



With the opposition parties united in their intention to bring down the minority Liberal government, Carney's leadership could offer the Liberals a fighting chance in the next election. Recent polls show the Liberals lagging behind the Conservatives, but Carney remains optimistic that a leadership change could shift the party's fortunes. Carney, like many central bankers, has a background in the private sector, including a role as an executive at Goldman Sachs, and has extensive experience in both the financial industry and government.

MENAFN16012025000045015687ID1109097041