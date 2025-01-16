(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE – January 2025 The highly anticipated Middle East Metallurgy, Corrosion & Coatings (MECOC) 2025 opened its doors from January 14 to 16 at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, gathering global leaders, experts, and innovators to explore cutting-edge advancements in metallurgy, corrosion management, and non-metallic materials.







The brought together a dynamic mix of over 1000+ attendees, 200+ companies, and 80+ technical speakers, creating a vibrant platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration. With participation from 40+ sponsors and exhibitors and representations from more than 60 countries, the event offered a truly global perspective on industry advancements and opportunities.

Romin Mathew, Director of MECOC EXPO 2025, stated,“On behalf of the Executive Steering Committee, we extend our warm greetings to sponsors, speakers, exhibitors, and delegates for joining this transformative event. MECOC 2025 served as the ideal platform to explore cutting-edge technologies, empower innovation, and shape the future of the energy industry.”





The event featured industry luminaries, including Mr. Juma Al Maskari, Vice President – Maintenance, ADNOC Distribution; Mr. Hussain Al Binali, Manager of Nonmetallic Engineering at Saudi Aramco; Dr. Gunther Voswinckel, President of the International Tube Association (ITA); and Dr. Hanan Farhat, Senior Research Director at Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (QEERI) and many more. Technical leadership included experts from ADNOC, Saudi Aramco, SABIC, Borouge, Petrobras, Saudi Electricity Company, Maaden, Advanced Petrochemical Company, Sadara Chemical Company, OQ, PETRONAS, and more, ensuring a dynamic exchange of insights.

Non-metallic materials, including polymers, composites, and advanced ceramics, was a centrepiece of MECOC 2025. MECOC EXPO 2025 also delved into the latest advancements in high-performance materials, such as stainless steels, duplex steels, and corrosion-resistant alloys, alongside sustainable practices like extending the lifespan of existing steel structures. These materials are transforming the energy industry by offering exceptional corrosion resistance, lightweight properties, and flexibility, reducing costs, increasing efficiency, and minimizing environmental impact.

“We are thrilled to host this year's conference, which promised to be a landmark event for the industry. This event is more than just a gathering; it's a platform for meaningful collaboration, cutting-edge discussions, and impactful solutions that will shape the future of our sector. With an exceptional lineup of experts, companies, and innovators from around the globe, we have not only been able to drive progress, but also address the key challenges and opportunities facing our industry today,” said Romin Mathew.

The conference also showcased specialized sessions on Corrosion & Coatings, Non-Metallic Materials, and Future Steel, offering insights into cutting-edge developments in these areas. Attendees were also able to participate in interactive panel discussions featuring industry leaders addressing key topics such as sustainability, lifecycle cost reduction, and technological advancements.