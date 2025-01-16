US Secretary of State presents plan for post-war period in Gaza

(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to present a plan for the post-war period in Gaza on Tuesday, as negotiators from Hamas and Israel, along with mediators, work in Doha to finalize a ceasefire agreement in Israel's ongoing conflict with the Gaza Strip. Three senior US officials revealed to Israel’s Walla news site that Blinken’s plan will include a proposal for a new governance structure in Gaza, replacing Hamas with the Palestinian Authority and involvement from Arab states. Blinken will unveil his plan in a speech at the Atlantic Council on Tuesday afternoon, coinciding with ongoing efforts to finalize a prisoner and detainee swap deal, as well as the ceasefire.



Sources familiar with the indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel described the ceasefire talks as "very complicated." The formation of a new government in Gaza is seen as crucial for implementing the second phase of the prisoner exchange and securing a permanent ceasefire. Although Blinken has only a few days left in his role as secretary of state, he hopes that his plan will serve as a foundation for future post-war strategies in Gaza, including under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump, who will take office on January 20. Trump, commenting on the prisoner exchange, expressed confidence that an agreement was close, but warned of significant consequences if it is not finalized. Blinken’s plan, which also addresses Gaza's security, governance, and reconstruction, has already been shared with several US allies.

