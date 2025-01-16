OIC Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Taha welcomed on Thursday the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

The Secretary-General expressed, in a press statement, his hope that this would lead to a permanent and comprehensive cessation of the Israeli aggression, the return of the displaced to their homes, the withdrawal of the Israeli forces, and the provision of adequate and unhindered humanitarian aid to all parts of the Strip.

He called on the international community to implement the relevant UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue, to end the Israeli occupation, and to enable the Palestinian people to regain their legitimate rights, including the embodiment of the sovereignty of their independent state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital.

An agreement was announced to end the war in Gaza on Wednesday, which will come into effect next Sunday and will be implemented in three stages with Qatari, Egyptian and American

fn







MENAFN16012025000071011013ID1109097048