Ex-Infosys Employee Opens Up About 9 Years Of 'Unchained' Slavery, Reveals Personal Story

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ex-Infosys employee penned down his experience of working in Narayana Murthy's Infosys. He drew a stark contrast in the experience of working at Infosys as compared with other big tech firms. The main points he focussed on were IT corporate culture, underpayment of professionals, and silent exploitation in the industry.

Urging for a systemic change, he suggested that "Minimum Wage Policy" should be introduced in India for every role and sector. To ensure fair compensation he asserted that labour policies must be modified. The revelation titled“Infosys - My 9 years experience of 'unchained' slavery” gives 10 key takeaways form his personal experience.

“I began my journey as a fresher at Infosys in 2008 and stayed there until 2017, when I switched to one of the Big 4 firms. Currently, I'm working at an IT giant based in Ecospace, Bangalore. Having spent 9 years at Infosys, I thought the norms there were universal across the IT industry,” the IT professional stated.



Affordable cafeteria - He pointed to the pricing difference at the cafeteria of the two places. A fresh fruit juice at the current workplace costs ₹15-20, while at his previous company it was worth ₹40.

Progressions over promotions - Infosys followed“progression" system where employees were moved up a sub-level (e.g., 4B to 4A) with no significant salary hike or change in responsibilities. Employees are given real responsibilities and a 15-25% pay hike with promotions at the current organisation.

Single-digit salary hikes - Even after working 9 years at Infosys, the IT professional received low salary due to single-digit annual hikes (4-6%) and wasted years in“progression” stages.

90-day notice period - According to the employee, 3-month notice period at Infosys was a huge barrier to switching jobs while the current company has a 2-month or shorter notice period. Mandatory physical work hours - To maintain mandatory monthly presence on campus, employees had to visit the campus on weekends to swipe ID card and hence meet the required work hours.



Philanthropy versus employee welfare - He alleged that Infosys was not considerate about employee welfare, but the company often spoke about their charitable efforts. The employee argued that generosity must be shown with better salaries and welfare for its workforce.

Market corrections - In Infosys,“market correction” in salaries was non-existent while most companies periodically adjust salaries to match market trends. Job security is a myth - He emphasised that job security at Infosys is overstated.

- The IT professional received a salary of ₹35,000 seven years ago when he left Infosys. He said,"I earn ₹1.7 lakh – nearly 400% more." However, engineers receive only 80-100% hike, if they switch from Infosys to his current company.- At Infosys, the employee paid ₹3,200 monthly in transportation but at his current company it is free. He alleged that Infosys charged their employees for parking their vehicle while it's free at the current firm.