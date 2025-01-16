Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: What CCTV Footage Reveals About The Attempted Burglary

(MENAFN- Live Mint) star Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder at his residence, 'Satguru Sharan' building, located in Mumbai's Bandra area, in the early hours of Thursday. The sustained six injuries and was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment. According to hospital authorities, surgery was performed on Saif Ali Khan following the attack.

The incident reportedly occurred around 2:30 am during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

“Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an unidentified person at his house. He was brought in at 3:00 am by the caretaker. He has six wounds from sharp objects like knives, etc., of which two wounds are deep and one close to his spine,” Dr Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Lilavati Hospital, told news agency ANI.

Uttamani said a small piece of foreign body close to the spine was identified.“The extent of the damage will be understood once the surgery is completed,” the Lilavati Hospital COO said.

Here are all the details about 'Saif Ali Khan attacked' incident:

Some reports claim that Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by a thief . A message from Saif Ali Khan's PR team confirmed a burglary attempt at his house. The PR team's message read,“There was an attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter.”

The Mumbai Police investigating the attack said,“The actor and the intruder had a scuffle.”

Meanwhile, police reports stated that the intruder initially had a confrontation with Saif Ali Khan's maid .“As the actor intervened to defuse the situation, the intruder became aggressive, resulting in a scuffle,” news agency ANI reported.

Police sources told NDTV that CCTV cameras at Saif Ali Khan's hom did not capture anyone entering the premises within two hours before the attack. Police suspect that the attacker entered the actor's home earlier and hid inside.

But how did the attacker enter the actor's home? It is not yet known. Police are investigating the matter and scanning CCTV footage to identify the attacker.

Who was the attacker?

Saif Ali Khan's attacker is suspected to be related to one of the house helps, who also gave him entry into the actor's home, sources in the police told NDTV. Police are reportedly questioning this house help.

Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Political battle erupts

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut attacked the BJP-led Maharashtra government over the incident and asked when artists like Saif Ali Khan are attacked, then to what extent the common public is safe?

The UBT MP questioned Maharashtra's Home Minister on the prevailing law and order situation in the state. Raut claimed that such incidents are happening on a“daily basis” in slum areas, but this incident came to light because a celebrity was attacked.

During a press conference, Raut said,“Saif Ali Khan is an artist; he has also been awarded Padma Shri. Saif Ali Khan and his family met him at the Prime Minister's residence a few days ago. The Prime Minister had invited him. Everyone sat with him for an hour and discussed. Saif Ali Khan was also very happy after meeting the Prime Minister.”

“But yesterday, the Prime Minister was in Mumbai, and at this time, Saif Ali Khan was attacked with a knife. Some people say the attacker was a thief, some say something else, but what is the law and order situation in this state? ... Where is our Home Minister?” Raut asked.