Rammah Secures Al Kharrara Cup With Dramatic Late Surge

Doha, Qatar: Rammah yesterday bounced back to form with a commanding victory in the Al Kharrara Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse. Ridden by jockey Jefferson Smith, the Hamad Nasser H Al Naimi-owned gelding secured a dominant win in the 1200m Purebred Arabian Handicap feature race.
Trained by Ahmed Kobeissi, the nine-year-old veteran produced a scintillating late surge in the home straight, storming past the competitors to secure an impressive three-length victory. Deputy Director of the QREC Registration & Studbook Department Saad Ali Al Kubaisi presented trophies to the winners.
It was a marathon day at 21st Al Rayyan Race Meeting featuring 10 races with jockey Youssef Lachhab shining with three victories, guiding Dukhan (Local Thoroughbred Handicap), Gold Lily (Thoroughbred Handicap 60-80) and Solmax (1700m Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate) to title wins. The day started with Lukas Delozier steering Jassim Ghazali-trained Master Of Brazil to win in the Thoroughbred Handicap (45-65). The experienced jockey also led Lulwat Al Faisal to the Local Thoroughbred Graduation Plate crown.
Deputy Director of QREC Registration & Studbook Department Saad Ali Al Kubaisi poses for a photo with the connections of Rammah. Pictures: Juhaim/QREC
In other races yesterday, Insignia won the Thoroughbred Handicap (50-70) with Alberto Sanna in the saddle, while Almutawakel, ridden by Saleh Salem Al Marri prevailed in the Thoroughbred Handicap (0-70).
Marco Casamento notched up a win with Maximus Alexios in the 1200m Thoroughbred Maiden Plate while Faleh Bughanaim guided Bojdoor to victory in the Purebred Arabian Handicap (50-70).
WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)
Al Kharrara Cup, Purebred Arabian Handicap Rammah, Ahmed Kobeissi, Jefferson Smith
Local Thoroughbred Handicap (50-70) Dukhan, Mohamed Rashid Seif Al Kuwari, Youssef Lachhab
Local Thoroughbred Graduation Plate Lulwat Al Faisal, Khalifa Hamed Nasser Al Sawai, Lukas Delozier
Thoroughbred Handicap (60-80) Gold Lily, Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki, Youssef Lachhab
Thoroughbred Handicap (50-70) Insignia, Yousef Al Jumaily, Alberto Sanna
Thoroughbred Handicap (0-70) Almutawakel, Nayef Batal Al Otibi, Saleh Salem Al Marri
Thoroughbred Maiden Plate Maximus Alexios, Jassim Ghazali, Marco Casamento
Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate Solmax, Mohammed Ghazali, Youssef Lachhab
Purebred Arabian Handicap (50-70) Bojdoor, Jean de Mieulle, Faleh Bughanaim
Thoroughbred Handicap (45-65) Master Of Brazil, J. Ghazali, Lukas Delozier
