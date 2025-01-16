Second Round Of Doha Tour Gets Underway At Al Shaqab

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The second round of the Doha International Equestrian Tour, featuring three days of thrilling action, will begin today at the Longines Arena, Al Shaqab.

Organised by the Qatar Equestrian Federation, Al Shaqab and the Qatar Olympic Committee, the event will feature competitions across one-star, two-star, and four-star categories, as well as a local round for future knights at a height of 60 cm.

The first day of the second round will begin at 9:30am with the two-star category round at 130 cm, followed by the one-star category round at 110 cm at 12:30pm.

The two-star category round at 145 cm will take place at 1:40pm and the local round for future knights will be at 4:10pm. The four-star category round at 140 cm will start at 4:45pm, followed by the one-star round at 120 cm at 6:15pm. The day will conclude with the four-star round at 145 cm at 7:30pm.

The Doha Tour consists of three rounds, with the first and second rounds featuring one-star, two-star, and four-star categories, and the third round, from January 23-25, featuring one-star, three-star, and the prestigious five-star category. The championship has attracted 277 riders from around the world, with a total prize pool of €1.7m.

The event also offers a dedicated public area with entertainment, food, and beverage options, as well as activities for all age groups. The first round, held last week, saw more than 150 riders from over 30 countries, showcasing the global appeal and high level of competition at the championship.