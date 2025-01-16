French Ambassador: Paris To Host Artificial Intelligence Action Summit On February 10

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) - France will host the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit on February 10 and 11, during which nearly 100 heads of state and and 1,000 civil society actors from 100 countries will meet in Paris, said French Ambassador to Kuwait, Olivier Gauvin.

In a statement Thursday, Ambassador Gauvin said that artificial intelligence is not considered a neutral technology, but rather a and civic issue that requires in-depth international dialogue between world leaders, researchers, institutions and civil society.

He noted that artificial intelligence represents more than just an industrial and technological revolution, as it has the potential to bring about a profound qualitative transformation in our societies and our relationship with science, work, information, culture and even language.

He therefore stated that France had accepted the responsibility of consolidating the momentum initiated by the UK and South Korea by hosting the aforementioned conference.

Further, he said that work in the horizon of the summit and what follows it aims to achieve three practical goals, the first of which is that it is necessary to ensure that the largest number of people benefit from artificial intelligence technology in order for every person in the world to benefit from it and develop new ideas that lead to achieving its full potential.

"We will thus begin the quest to bridge the growing digital divide and counter the excessive concentration of the AI market with a broad initiative to put this technology at the service of the public interest in order to enhance the development of computational capacity, structured data sets, available tools, and training and sharing of future talent," Alsaghir Govan continued. "Public and private actors will participate in supporting this project."

He stressed that the world must finally build together a system for the effective and comprehensive governance of artificial intelligence technology, not limited to issues of ethics and security, while other issues are of vital importance, and must discuss all topics such as respect for fundamental freedoms, intellectual property, addressing market concentration, and obtaining data, for example.

The French ambassador noted that all topics will be addressed, from the future of work to economical artificial intelligence technology, from model security to innovation systems, and from important linguistic diversity, including cultural diversity, to the protection of personal data. (end)

