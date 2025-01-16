Eye On Trump, China Needs Europe Now More Than Ever

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Donald has a knack for antagonizing and confusing China. During his first presidential campaign, he accused China of “raping” the US through unfair trade practices. But later in his first term as US president, Trump also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a“good friend .”

Throughout the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump suggested he would be tough on China in a second term and now, days away from his becoming president, nothing looks likely to change.

Trump has suggested he could raise tariffs on all Chinese goods up to 60%, and has picked Marco Rubio as secretary of state and Mark Waltz as national security adviser. Both are“China hawks” who believe that Washington should toughen its stance against Beijing , and view China as a national security threat to the US.

Beijing has tried preparing for a tougher US climate, which may explain why it has increased trade with Southeast Asia , Latin America , and the Middle East in recent years. Therefore, China may be looking to engage the West, at least the non-US part of it, for a range of economic, political and security reasons.

The Chinese government could see Ottawa as a solution to help meet China's energy needs, as Canada is rich in oil , coal and iron . It could even warm up to Canberra, as Australia has abundant lithium , which is crucial for making electric vehicles (EVs).