Philippines accuses China of intimidating its fishermen, maintaining "illegal presence" in disputed reefs

(MENAFN) The Philippines accused China on Tuesday of intimidating its fishermen and maintaining an "illegal presence" in disputed reefs in the South China Sea, following China's deployment of its largest coast guard ship to the region. This action comes amid rising tensions between the Philippines and China, which have clashed over their overlapping territorial claims in the South China Sea over the past two years. The Philippines has recently protested Chinese ships' entry into its 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ), particularly a massive 165-meter vessel spotted 143 kilometers off Zambales province.



Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson for the Philippine National Security Council, condemned the Chinese actions, calling the deployment of the large ship a deliberate attempt to intimidate Filipino fishermen around the Scarborough reef. Malaya described China's actions as an "escalation" and an "unacceptable provocation." China, however, maintains that the Scarborough reef, known as Huangyan Dao in China, is part of its territory, with the embassy in Manila stating that its actions are fully legal.



Since taking control of the Scarborough reef in 2012, China has maintained a consistent coast guard presence in the area, though recent incursions have raised alarm as Chinese vessels approach the Philippine coast. In response, the Philippine Coast Guard has sent two of its largest vessels to expel the Chinese ship, emphasizing their intention to counteract China's illegal activities within the Philippine EEZ. China's extensive territorial claims in the South China Sea overlap with the EEZs of several countries, including the Philippines, and have led to ongoing disputes. In 2016, an international tribunal ruled that China's claims were without basis, a decision that China continues to reject.

MENAFN16012025000045015687ID1109097004