Kuwait Moi Detains 509 Visa Violator, Deports 648 Since Beginning Of Year

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Interior detained 509 visa violators, deported 648 persons across 28 campaigns since the beginning of the year to January 13.

The Ministry's and public relations department issued a statement mentioning that this is in line with the instructions of First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Interior Minister Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah.

The Ministry affirmed that it will not hesitate in implementing the law and holding violators accountable. (end)

ajr







