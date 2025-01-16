Kuwait Moi Detains 509 Visa Violator, Deports 648 Since Beginning Of Year
1/16/2025 6:03:30 AM
KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Interior Ministry detained 509 visa violators, deported 648 persons across 28 campaigns since the beginning of the year to January 13.
The Ministry's media and public relations department issued a statement mentioning that this is in line with the instructions of First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Interior Minister sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah.
The Ministry affirmed that it will not hesitate in implementing the law and holding violators accountable. (end)
