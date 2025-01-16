Kuwait's Amir Departs UK After Meeting King Charles III

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and his accompanying delegation departed Thursday Scotland, the UK, after a visit at a personal invitation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. His Highness the Amir was seen off by Kuwait Ambassador to the UK Bader Abdullah Al-Munayyekh and British Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis. (end) tm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.