Udhayanidhi Stalin Inaugurates Alanganallur Jallikattu In Madurai

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the world-famous Alanganallur Jallikattu in Madurai on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Commerce and Registration P. Moorthy and District Collector M.S. Sangeetha were also present at the event.

The bull-taming participants, known as Maadu Pidi players, took their oath, marking the start of the thrilling competition.

The event began with the release of temple bulls, followed by bulls specially brought for the contest.

On Wednesday, the Palamedu Jallikattu was held, but the final round was interrupted by rain at around 5.45 p.m., leading to an abrupt conclusion.

Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur Jallikattu festivals are held on successive days, beginning from the Pongal day respectively.

A heavy police contingent was deployed for the Alanganallur Jallikattu, with Inspector General of Police (South Zone), Prem Anand Sinha, overseeing the arrangements.

A total of 2,300 police personnel are deployed for bandobast duties, with officers brought in from neighbouring districts to support local law enforcement. Five Deputy Commissioners of Police, along with the Commissioner, supervised the arrangements.

The heightened security was put in place due to the presence of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at the event. It may be recalled that the Avaniyapuram Jallikattu, held on Pongal day (January 14), witnessed a fatal accident when a bull tamer, Naveen Kumar from Madurai, lost his life after being kicked in the chest by a bull.

He was rushed to the Madurai Government Medical College Hospital but succumbed to his injuries. In addition, 75 participants were injured, with some suffering multiple fractures.

The bull adjudged the best, owned by Malayandi, successfully dodged numerous tamers and earned a tractor as the first prize.

Karthik, recognised as the outstanding player for taming 19 bulls, was awarded a car. Ranjit Kumar from Avaniyapuram won Rs 1 lakh in cash for embracing a ferocious bull.

Prizes were distributed on behalf of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin (tractor) and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin (car).

Other winners received motorcycles and other rewards. Madurai city and rural police mandated that only bull owners with valid tokens would be permitted to participate.

Owners were required to present their tokens and Aadhaar cards for entry.

Jallikattu, celebrated as part of Pongal festivities, is an ancient bull-taming sport that dates back to 400–100 BCE. The term 'Jallikattu' is derived from jalli (silver and gold coins) and kattu (tied).

Also known as sallikkattu, this traditional sport is typically held on the third day of Pongal, known as Mattu Pongal.

During the event, a bull is released into a crowd, and participants attempt to subdue it by grabbing its hump. Breeds like Pulikulam and Kangayam are commonly used in the sport.

Victorious bulls command high prices and are highly sought after for breeding purposes. In 2018, the Jallikattu Premier League was established by the Tamil Nadu Jallikattu Peravai and the Chennai Jallikattu Amaippu to promote the sport.