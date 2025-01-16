Hamas describes ceasefire agreement "turning point" in struggle against Israeli occupation

(MENAFN) Hamas has called the cease-fire agreement reached on Wednesday a significant "turning point" in its ongoing struggle against Israeli occupation. Set to take effect on Sunday, the agreement is viewed by the Palestinian resistance group as a product of the "legendary steadfastness" of the Palestinian people, particularly the resilience demonstrated in Gaza over the past 15 months of conflict. Hamas stated that the cease-fire represents an important achievement for Palestinians, their resistance, and those advocating for justice worldwide.



In its statement, Hamas emphasized that the agreement reflects its responsibility to protect Gaza's civilians by halting Israeli aggression, ending the massacres, and stopping the ongoing violence. The group expressed gratitude for the international support it has received, particularly from the Arab, Islamic, and global communities, who have worked to raise awareness about the violence in Gaza and demanded an end to the conflict.



Hamas also thanked the mediators, especially Qatar and Egypt, for their efforts in facilitating the agreement. Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani confirmed the details of the agreement in a news conference, outlining the first phase, which will last for 42 days. This phase includes the release of 33 Israeli detainees in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.



The cease-fire is taking place on the 467th day of Israel's actions against Gaza, which, with support from the United States, has caused more than 156,000 casualties, the majority of whom are women and children.

