Stage Set For Thrilling H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Rifle Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of the President of the Qatar Olympic Committee H E Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) will organise His Excellency's Rifle Race Meeting on Saturday.

The event will take place on the turf track at Al Rayyan Racecourse with action featuring 10 races commencing at 11:00am.

The highlight of the day will be the 10th race, the H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Rifle contest. The winning horse of this race will earn a coveted spot in the Shalfa race scheduled during the prestigious H H The Amir Sword Festival, which will be held at Al Rayyan Racecourse in February.

In addition to the 10 races, the event will feature the final qualifiers to determine the champions of the traditional Al Sabiq races. Held during major events at QREC, this heritage racing event attracts a wide participation of outstanding Qatari riders.

The H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Rifle, a 2200m Class 1 contest for Thoroughbreds, will see some powerful and highly-rated horses compete for the title. Among the prominent entries is Simca Mille (Tamayuz x Swertia), owned by Wathnan Racing, who will be saddled by Alban de Mieulle, to defend his title from last year, and partnered byMaxime Guyon. Challenging him is Haunted Dream (Oasis Dream x Red Halo), representingWathnan Racing as well, but for trainer Hamad Al Jehani with James Doyle in the saddle. Also in the race is Aafoor (Qurbaan x Filfila), carrying the colours of Al Jeryan Stud, trained by M H K Al Attiyah and will be ridden by Szczepan Mazur.

The meeting features several other races with prestigious trophies and cups. These include the Rifle race (the feature event), as well as the H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy, a Gr3 PA for Purebred Arabians over 2200m in the penultimate race.

The H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy for 4YOPurebred Arabians will be run over 1750m in Race 8 and, like Races 9 and 10, will carry a purse of $100,000.

Purebred Arabians will also take on each other in an open 1750m race for another H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy and a purse of $50,000.

In Race 6, the H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy, a 1400m open race for Thoroughbreds, another $50,000 will be up for grabs. Race 5, the H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy, will feature Local Thoroughbreds racing over 1750m with a prize of $55,000.

In Race 4, 3YO Thoroughbreds will vie for over 1500m for the H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy, which carried a purse of $50,000. Race 3 will see Thoroughbred sprinters compete in a 1200m open contest for the H E Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani Trophy, offering a purse of $50,000.

The first two races in the card will carry a prize of $30,000 each. The opener will see promising maidens and debutants taking on each other to open their records in the 1750m Local Purebred Arabian Premium Maiden Plate. The following race, the Local Purebred Arabian Novice Cup, will be run over 1400m.