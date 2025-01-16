World Bank funds additional USD1B for Turkey’s earthquake recovery

(MENAFN) In 2025, the World will provide an extra USD1 billion to support the recovery in Turkey’s earthquake-affected region, raising the total aid for the southeastern area to USD4 billion.



During a recent gathering in Istanbul, Humberto Lopez, the World Bank’s Country Director for Turkey, shared that the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) work across various regions in Turkey, collaborating on projects related to infrastructure, healthcare, water distribution, and hospitals in the earthquake-stricken areas of the southeast.



Lopez emphasized that ongoing structural reforms, which promote economic stability and predictability, will have a positive effect on investors. He noted that companies are investing in Turkey with long-term plans, with access to energy and logistics being crucial for businesses looking to operate in the country for the next 10-15 years.



He also highlighted Turkey’s potential to act as a key hub connecting several countries through infrastructure projects such as the Middle Corridor, the Development Road, and the railway system on the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge crossing the Bosphorus Strait.

