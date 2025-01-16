Yasser Salah Al Jaidah Appointed CEO Of UDC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC) has announced the appointment of Yasser Salah Al Jaidah (pictured) as the new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Ibrahim Jassim Al Othman, who successfully led the company over the past years.

Additionally, Ibrahim Jassim Al Othman has been appointed as a Senior Advisor to the Board of Directors.

Ibrahim Jassim Al Othman served as CEO since 2015 and was recognized in 2024 as one of the top 30 leaders who transformed the sector in the Gulf for his outstanding contributions.

He led significant transformations in the region and enhanced the company's position as a leader in real estate development. Among his notable achievements is the company's latest project, Gewan Island, which has raised the standards of real estate development in Qatar, offering a unique identity and becoming one of the most luxurious destinations in the country.

Yasser Salah Al Jaidah, with over 20 years of experience in various fields including project management and strategic investment, has held several leadership roles, most notably as CEO of“Qatar Cool,” where he successfully achieved significant investment growth and expansion in the energy and utilities sectors.

“The company would like to take this opportunity to commend Ibrahim Jassim Al Othman for his invaluable contributions over the past decade, which have led the company to achieve a remarkable leap in the real estate market.

“United Development Company expresses its sincere gratitude and appreciation for his exemplary leadership and dedication, acknowledging him as a true leader and brother to the UDC family. We wish Yasser Al Jaidah continued success in following Fakhro's legacy and driving the company forward,” the company said in the statement.