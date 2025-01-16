Teyseer Building Materials And Transport Takes Delivery Of 5 Renault Trucks CT4X2 Prime Movers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Teyseer Building Materials & Co., one of the flagships company of Qatar's renowned Teyseer Group,has selected Renault Trucks for their latest fleet additions.

Delivered by the exclusive partner of Renault Trucksin Qatar, Attiya Motors & Trading Co., the 5 Renault Trucks C T4X2 13L E5 Tractors will be used in the day-to-day operations of the fast-growing Transport division of Teyseer Building Materials & Transport Co.

The handover was attended by key figures from the management of all three companies and included the CEO of Al Attiya Motors, Mohammad Maali; Brand Manager Samer Makkawi; Executive Board Member Teyseer Group Mohammad Khalifa Al Mannai; General Manager Teyseer Building materials and Transport Co. Santanu De; Divisional Manager Trading, Transport & HR Ahmad Asghar Ali; President of Renault Trucks Bruno Blin; President of Renault Trucks International, Antoine Duclaux; Head of Renault Trucks Middle East, Leandro Negro; and Business Director Guillaume Zimmermann.

The Renault Trucks C T4X2 Prime Movers are known for robustness, exceptional reliability, and optimal fuel efficiency to meet the needs of Tyseer's operations and to ensure maximize productivity and safety for their operators offer 430Hp and 2040 Nm of torque from a 6-cylinder diesel engine and is equipped with an Optidriver AT gearbox, as well as a host of safety features like ABS, ASR, ESC, EBA and more to promoteoperator safety.

The ideal partnership for most effective operation

Mohammad Khalifa Al Mannai, Executive Board Member Teyseer Group stated in this occasion,” We are very happy and proud to collaborate with Al Attiya Motors and Renault. We are confident that Renault Trucks are very reliable and will help us achieve our objectives.“

He also added,“For almost half a decade, Teyseer Building Materials and Transport Company has been one of Qatar's leading companies in the sectors of construction materials & logistics services and is proud to contribute to the robusteconomic growth that Qatar has been witnessing for the past decades.”

Mohammad Maali, CEO of Al Attiya Motors & Trading Co. added:“At AMTC, we are very proud to partner with Teyseer, a company that shares our vision of quality, reliability and excellence.

With our extensive experience of over 50 years in the Qatari market and Renault Trucks' advanced technology and reliable trucks, we are confident that Teyseer will be able to enhance its operations and achieve its business objectives with this new delivery.

As a company, we take pride in delivering the highest quality trucks, ensuring superior performance, maximum uptime, and optimal operation cost-effectiveness.”

Renault Trucks committed to provide market-leading solutions

“As a leading provider of commercial vehicles in the region, we are proud to support Teyseer's growth and expansion plans with our high-quality trucks and services from our local importer Al Attiya Motors in Qatar.

This delivery is a testament to our commitment to meeting the needs of the Qatari market and providing our customers with the best transport solutions. We are confident that our partnership with Teyseer will be a long and successful one, and we look forward to supporting their operations for years to come” said Leandro Negro, Head of Renault Trucks Middle East.