Govt Moves To Boost FDI, Holds Consultations With Pension Funds And Investment Firms
1/16/2025 4:12:58 AM
(MENAFN- KNN India)
New Delhi, Jan 16 (KNN) The Department for Promotion of industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened its second round of stakeholder consultations on Wednesday, meeting with pension funds and investment firms to explore strategies for enhancing foreign direct investment (FDI) into India.
This follows last week's discussions with law firms and industry chambers, where several policy modifications were proposed.
During the earlier meeting, stakeholders suggested various reforms, including allowing e-commerce companies to utilise FDI in inventory-based models specifically for export purposes.
Additional recommendations focused on clarifying beneficial ownership definitions under press note three, which currently requires government approval for investments from countries sharing land borders with India, and refining single-brand retail trading policies.
These consultations come as India marks a significant milestone, with cumulative FDI inflows surpassing USD 1 trillion between April 2000 and September 2024.
The services sector leads in attracting foreign investment, followed by computer software and hardware, telecommunications, trading, construction development, automobile, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.
Recent data reveals a robust 45 per cent year-on-year increase in investment flows, reaching USD 29.79 billion in April-September of the current fiscal year, with notable growth in services, computer technology, telecommunications, and pharmaceutical sectors.
(KNN Bureau)
