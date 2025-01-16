Commercial Bank Financial Services Receives Two Prestigious Accolades

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Services (CBFS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Commercial Bank, has received two prestigious accolades at the 2024 International Finance Awards: Fastest Growing Brokerage House – Qatar 2024 and Fastest Growing Securities Trading App – CB Waseet – Qatar 2024.

By offering direct access to the Qatar Exchange and advanced trading solutions, CBFS serves individuals, corporations, and institutions locally and internationally. The Brokerage house has consistently tailored its offerings to meet the evolving needs of diverse customer segments, including the younger generation, empowering them to confidently manage their financial future.

Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking at Commercial Bank and Chairman of CBFS Board, stated:“These awards reflect our commitment to world class innovation and delivering customer-centric solutions to our brokerage clients. By leveraging advanced analytics and seamless IT Platforms, we empower our clients to confidently navigate the ever-evolving financial landscape and make informed investment decisions.”

“Our success is driven by our ability to anticipate and meet customer needs with unmatched trading solutions,” added Hamad Al Shehri, General Manager of CBFS.“This recognition underscores our team's dedication and our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

In conclusion, Commercial Bank Financial Services is dedicated to innovation and delivering exceptional financial solutions, and CBFS will continue to lead in the financial services sector, focusing on cutting-edge tools and outstanding customer experiences to ensure client success.