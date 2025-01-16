Priority Must Be To Ease Tremendous Suffering In Gaza: UN Secretary-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Guterres hailed on X Qatar, Egypt and the US for their dedicated mediation efforts that accomplished the agreement, calling on all parties "to uphold their commitments and ensure that this deal is fully implemented".

He added: "From the outset of the violence, I have called for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages".

"Our priority must be to ease the tremendous suffering caused by this conflict. I call on all to facilitate the rapid, unhindered and safe humanitarian relief for all civilians in need.

"From our side, we will do whatever is humanly possible, aware of the serious challenges that we will be facing".